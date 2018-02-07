Voltas Q3 net profit up 23 pc at Rs 100 crore

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Tata Group firm Voltas today reported 23.14 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 100.44 crore for the December quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 81.56 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, Voltas said in a BSE filing.

Voltas revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,374.67 crore during the quarter. It was at Rs 1,200.12 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Shares of Voltas settled at Rs 600 per scrip on BSE, up 2.39 per cent from the previous close. PTI SVK ANU