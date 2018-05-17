Voltas Q4 net falls 3 pc to Rs 194 cr

New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) Tata Group firm Voltas today reported a 3.13 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 194.19 crore for the quarter ended March 2018.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 200.47 crore in the January-March quarter of 2016-17 fiscal.

Voltas total income stood at Rs 2,092.17 crore in the fourth quarter of 2017-18 fiscal. It was at Rs 2,097.61 crore in the same period of the last fiscal, Voltas said in a BSE filing.

Sales for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2018 is net of Goods and Service Tax (GST). However, sales for the comparative periods of previous year is gross of excise duty, the company said.

For the full fiscal, Voltas net profit stood at Rs 577.90 crore as against Rs 519.86 crore in 2016-17.

Its total income in 2017-18 increased to Rs 6,602 crore in 2017-18 fiscal from Rs 6,307.4 crore a year ago.

In a separate filing, Voltas said the board of directors on May 17, 2018, inter alia, have recommended a dividend of Rs 4 per share.

The companys shares closed 1.29 per cent down at Rs 583.55 apiece on BSE today. PTI SVK SBT SBT