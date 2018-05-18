Voltas shares tank over 5% after Q4 results

New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) Shares of Voltas today fell by over 5 per cent as the company reported 3.13 per cent decline in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 2018.

The stock declined 5.39 per cent to end at Rs 552.10 on BSE. During the day, it tanked 8.87 per cent to Rs 531.75.

At NSE, shares of the company tumbled 5.22 per cent to close at Rs 552.75.

In terms of equity volume, 7.87 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over one crore shares changed hands at NSE during the day.

Voltas yesterday reported 3.13 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 194.19 crore for the quarter ended March 2018.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 200.47 crore in March quarter of 2016-17..

Voltas total income stood at Rs 2,092.17 crore in the fourth quarter. It was at Rs 2,097.61 crore in the same period of 2016-17, Voltas said in a BSE filing. PTI

