Vote a weapon, use carefully: Rahul

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi Wednesday urged people in Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram to exercise their franchise in large numbers, saying "time for change" has come and electors should vote for prosperity and progress. In two separate tweets for voters of Mizoram and Madhya Pradesh, he said, "Vote is the biggest strength of democracy. Do cast your vote today, because it's time for change."He told voters of Mizoram that their vote is not just a constitutional right, "it is a blessing and a weapon. Use it wisely today. Vote for peace, prosperity and progress."Voting is underway in the two states. While Congress seeks to wrest power from BJP in Madhya Pradesh, it wants to retain Mizoram. PTI NAB RCJ