Vote for me or face divine displeasure: Sakshi Maharaj

Unnao (UP), Apr 12 (PTI) BJP Unnao MP Sakshi Maharaj Friday told people that if they do not vote for him, they will face divine displeasure, prompting the police to lodge an FIR against the priest-turned-politician. "If you ensure my victory, I will work for you, otherwise do 'bhajan-kirtan' in temple," he said at an election meeting at Sheshpur village in Sihramau area. "I am a 'sanyasi'. When a 'sanyasi' comes to your door and asks for 'bhiksha' (alms), and is not heard, he takes away all the happiness of the family and transfers his sins onto them," he added. "I am quoting from sacred scriptures. I am not asking for money or land. I am here to seek votes with which fate of Indians will be changed," he said.Taking a serious note of the controversial comments, city magistrate Rakesh Kumar Gupta said a case has been registered against the BJP MP at Sihramau police station under IPC Section 171C (undue influence at elections) and relevant sections of the Representation of People Act, 1951. Unnao will go to polls in the fourth phase on April 29. PTI CORR ABN SRY