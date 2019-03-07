Voters being deleted from electoral rolls: TDP

Machilipatnam (AP), Mar 6 (PTI) TDP workers Wednesday staged a sit-in at the Krishna district collectorate and alleged that the opposition YSR Congress Party was deleting names of voters in the Andhra Pradesh's Machilipatnam assembly constituency. They were led by Andhra Pradesh Law Minister Kollu Ravindra. The TDP supporters and leaders, including Machilipatnam Municipal Chairman M Baba Prasad, also took out a motorcycle rally from Koneru to the collectorate. YSR Congress Party leader and former MLA Perni Venkataramaiah and his team have submitted fake Form-7s as the fear of loosing in the general elections, Ravindra alleged.Form-7 is an application for voter deletion. The opposition party stands exposed and the matter must be probed, he said.The TDP also submitted a memorandum to the Krishna District Revenue Officer. PTI CORR RHL ANBANB