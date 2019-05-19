Voters line up to cast vote in Himachal

(Eds: Updating voting percentage) Shimla, May 19 (PTI) Over 45 per cent turnout was recorded in the first six hours of polling on Sunday in four Lok Sabha seats of Himachal Pradesh where five MLAs are among 45 candidates in the fray.Polling is underway in Shimla (SC), Mandi, Hamirpur and Kangra. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur along with his family members cast his vote at Bharari (Murhag) in Seraj Vidhan Sabha constituency of Mandi district.EVM snags delayed voting at nine polling stations. Voting restarted after the nine faulty EVMs were replaced, a state election officer said.The first Indian voter Shyam Saran Negi cast his vote at tribal district Kinnaur's Kalpa polling booth falling under Mandi Lok Sabha seat. He was accorded a warm welcome by the election staff at the booth.A total of 7,730 polling stations have been set up in 4 constituencies -- Shimla (SC), Mandi, Hamirpur and Kangra -- in the state where 53,30,154 registered voters are registered.The BJP has fielded state's Food and Civil Supplies Minister Kishan Kapoor in Kangra after dropping sitting MP Shanta Kumar. Kangra's Congress MLA Pawan Kajal is contesting against him.In Hamirpur, three-time MP and former BCCI president Anurag Thakur is in the fray on a BJP ticket. BJP's Pachhad MLA Suresh Kashyap is contesting against Solan Congress MLA Dhani Ram Shandil for the Shimla (SC) parliamentary seat.PTI DJI DVDV