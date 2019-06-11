Votes of minority community members are a 'blessing': Varun Gandhi

Pilibhit (UP), Jun 11 (PTI) Newly-elected MP from Pilibhit Varun Gandhi said he considers the votes he has got from minority community members as a "blessing", but rued that that not many from the community cast their ballot in his favour."I did not get many votes of the minority community members, but this is also true that people from the minority community, who had voted for me, it was a blessing for me."A number of persons from the minority community had supported me and also campaigned for me. Sarcastic remarks were made against them, yet they did not budge and wholeheartedly supported me in the election," he said on a visit here Monday.Gandhi, who had swapped constituency with his mother Maneka Gandhi in the recent election, said he will not leave Pilibhit and will continue to serve the people of this constituency. Plibhit was earlier represented by Maneka Gandhi, who was re-elected to the Lok Sabha from Sultanpur."I am going to work for all. Now, I am not going to leave Pilibhit. For the next 30-40 years, I am not going anywhere else," he said. PTI COR NAV SMI RT