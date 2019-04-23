Voting for Cong in Delhi equivalent to voting for BJP: AAP

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party said Tuesday that voting for the Congress in Delhi is equivalent to voting for the BJP as the role of the grand old party is nothing more than that of a "vote cutter" in the national capital.Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai, in the first press conference after all seven party candidates in Delhi filed their nomination papers, said before the Congress and the BJP go asking for votes, they should justify why they went back on their promise of full statehood."BJP, which has all seven MPs in Delhi, was confused till the last moment on who to field against our candidates who have immense popularity on the ground," Rai said.The seven AAP candidates were present with Rai and they asserted they would win all the seats in the national capital.Rai ruled out any possibility of an alliance with the Congress in Delhi.He urged people to vote for AAP which is fighting the election on the agenda of full statehood."Voting for Congress in Delhi is equivalent to voting for BJP as the Congress is nothing more than a vote cutter in the national capital," he said.Rai also announced that on April 25, the party would come up with its manifesto that would lay out the roadmap of how the AAP will take the agenda of statehood forward if elected to power."Other than a central manifesto, each candidate would also come up with a constituency-wise manifesto which would list out local issues and how the party plans to counter them," Rai said.He also said his party would start the third phase of its campaign after April 25, during which there would be targeted campaigning."The first phase was general campaigning, the second was campaigning that connected with floating voters and now in the third phase of campaigning, we would be identifying points that could give the AAP a jump or an advantage in terms of voters," Rai said. PTI UZM UZM ABHABH