Voting peaceful, but just 9% cast ballot in Kulgam dist till 3pm

Srinagar, Apr 29 (PTI) With just an hour left for polls to close, less than nine percent of 3.45 lakh electorate Monday exercised their franchise in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir -- part of Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency -- amidst stringent security arrangements and isolated incidents of stone-pelting near polling stations, officials said.The voting in the second leg of three-phased schedule for the Lok Sabha seat would decide the fate of 18 candidates, including former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti.The overall poll percentage in the Kulgam district till 3.00 pm was 8.42 per cent, the officials said here.They said the polling was by and large peaceful but some incidents of stone pelting near polling stations were reported during the day. However, no casualties have been reported in these incidents.Polling will end at 4.00 PM, instead of usual 6.00 Pm, following a request by police to the Election Commission.The Kulgam district, which comprises four assembly segments -- Kulgam, Devsar, Noorabad and Hom Shalibugh -- has 3,45,489 electors including 1,79,607 males, 1,64,604 females, 1,265 service electors and 13 transgender voters.The Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency covers four districts of Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian and Pulwama with 16 assembly segments. The Lok Sabha polls to this constituency are being held in three phases due to security reasons.Anantnag district went to polls on 23 April, while voting in Pulwama and Shopian districts will take place on 6 May. PTI MIJ TIRTIR