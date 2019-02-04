Vowels Advertising: Journey of an Indian Advertising Agency to International Waters

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Dubai, United Arab Emirates (NewsVoir)Vowels Advertising has recently been recognized as one of the ten most promising creative agencies in India. Founder of this creative agency, GeetBagrodia, began his journey as a mechanic. Now with over 10 years of experience, he has carved his name in the industry as a solid marketer. Today as they successfully complete three years in the business, it is essential to note that Vowels Advertising agency has been able to build over 190 brands across the world through offices in India, Dubai and Australia. Team Vowels is working towards building stronger brands through their capabilities in branding, creative content, communication, digital marketing and video production. As a team, we consistently aspire to offer unique solutions to all our clients. The aim is to have Vowels on the speed dial of every brand from every industry in the country, says Geet. Through their efforts, they have worked with several multinational brands for escalating their growth and have also been fundamental in the successful launch of varied start-ups in hospitality, real estate, healthcare, retail and F&B. As a team, they have reshaped communication within the jewellery industry and have played a pivotal role in rebranding players from the FMCG community. Their journey so far has witnessed a colossal reach of over 9 crore people. Their brainchild event Rock Paper Beer created a massive ripple and gathered a footfall of over 20,000 people. Looking ahead, they are willing to move out of their comfort zone and create something unique through distinctive projects. What lies in the future is more and more innovative & irrational creative solutions that would help build brands through Vowels, says Geet. For more information, please visit www.vowels.co.in. Image 1: Vowels Team after executing its Intellectual property Event - Rock Paper Beer Image 2: GeetBagrodia - CEO, Vowels Advertising PWRPWR