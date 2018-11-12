scorecardresearch
VP condoles demise of Ananth Kumar

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Monday condoled the demise of Union Minister Ananth Kumar, saying he was a "dedicated statesman."Kumar, 59, died at a private hospital in Bengaluru in the early hours of Monday after battling lung cancer for several months.In a tweet, the Vice President Secretariat quoted Naidu as describing Kumar as a "colleague for years together, from students' movement to Parliament""Shocked to learn about the sad demise of the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Shri Anant Kumar. He has been a colleague of mine for years together, from students' movement toParliament. He was a dedicated statesman," the Vice President said. PTI NAB DVDV

