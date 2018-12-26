VP Naidu confers 'Champions of Change' award to Manipur CM

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh was Wednesday conferred the 'Champions of Change' award by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu for exemplary leadership in bringing about transformation in governance in the northeastern state.Addressing a ceremony for 115 'aspirational' districts of the country, Naidu said that it was an endeavour to tell the world about positive developments in India. "It is crucial that the stories of people who toil for the betterment of their brethren be told again and again," he said.Under the 'Aspirational Districts Programme' launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January this year, the government had identified the most least developed districts in the country. The programme was instituted to identify the progress made in 115 'aspirational' districts whose development is being monitored by the NITI Aayog. Manipur was chosen for its all-round development on various parameters in all its 'aspirational' districts. The other awardees included Union Minister of State for Food Processing Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Sudarshan and Member of Parliament Nishikant Dubey. Naidu gave away 47 such awards."Good things do happen in India, whatever cynics may say. I hope that the media increasingly focuses on good news and aids and abets the process of development by telling inspiring stories and by spreading the message of change," Naidu added.He said that those who work to make things around them better are driven by passion and compassion rather than the want for personal glory and they should be celebrated."The maximum output through optimal utilisation of resources' should be our mantra. I hope that the media increasingly focuses on good news and aids and abets the process of development by telling inspiring stories and by spreading the message of change."The government is committed to the motto of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. The last person in the queue should have a say in the process of development and the fruits of development too should reach this last person," the vice president said. The award selection jury was led by former Chief Justice of India K G Balakrishna and former Supreme Court judge Sudha Mishra. The event, held in Delhi, was attended by eminent jurists, politicians, social leaders. PTI ASG KJ