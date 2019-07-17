VP Naidu welcomes Jadhav verdict, says justice will prevail

New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Wednesday welcomed the verdict of the International Court of Justice on Kulbhushan Jadhav, saying justice will finally prevail."I appreciate the government for its relentless efforts to secure justice for Kulbhushan Jadhav and hope that this verdict would serve as a source of solace to the family members," his secretariat tweeted.He said he is confident that justice will prevail ultimately.In a major victory for India, the ICJ ruled that Pakistan must review the death sentence to Jadhav, pronounced by a Pakistani military court.A retired Indian Navy officer, Jadhav, 49, was sentenced to death on charges of "espionage and terrorism" after a closed trial in April 2017. His sentencing evoked a sharp reaction in India.A bench led by president of the ICJ, Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf, ordered an "effective review and reconsideration of the conviction and sentence of Kulbhushan Jadhav. PTI NAB ABHABH