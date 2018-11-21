VP, PM condole demise of Shanavas

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday condoled the demise of senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha member M I Shanavas, remembering his efforts towards community service. Shanavas passed away early Wednesday at a private hospital in Chennai after a prolonged illness. The 67-year-old, who represented the Wayanad constituency twice in the Lok Sabha, had undergone a liver transplant on November 2. In a tweet, Naidu described him as a good parliamentarian and great human being. Modi said Shanavas' numerous efforts towards community service and for the development of Kerala will be remembered. PTI NAB RCJ