vPhrase Joins Hands With Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.; Expands to Pune

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --AI-powered NLG leader to help MOFSL generate personalized, multi-lingual analytical customer reportsvPhrase recently raised Series A funding of $2 million with investment by Bharat Innovation Fund & Falcon Edge CapitalThe company's product Phrazor is a fully customizable self-service Natural Language Generation (NLG) platform that helps companies make their reports easier to understand by explaining the data in normal human language.AI-powered NLG leader, vPhrase has announced adding Financial Services Leader Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. to their roster of clients. The company's product Phrazor, a fully customizable self-service reporting automation and Natural Language Generation (NLG) platform built for enterprises will power MOFSL in generating personalized multi-lingual reports in a fraction of time. Phrazor is providing MOFSL the flexibility of generating these reports in 4 different languages - Hindi, Gujrati, Tamil, and English to eliminate the barrier of language and offer unique customer experience to its investors. The company has also announced expansion of operations to Pune, having raised $2 million investment recently from Bharat Innovation Fund & Falcon Edge Capital. Neerav Parekh, Founder & CEO of vPhrase said, "Motilal Oswal is a well-established and respected brand in the space of financial services and their faith in us validates the strength of solution we offer. Our solution ensures personalization and standardization in reporting with the potential to generate thousands of reports at a speed of thought. This will be immensely useful to an organization like MOFSL which generates scores of reports every day for its diversified client base. We are pleased to support them in simplifying the report generation process."Arun Chaudhry, Senior Group Vice President & Head - Online Business & Product Development of Motilal Oswal said, "Our foundation is laid on solid research and advice, thus generating easy-to-consume analytical reports for our customers becomes a corner stone of our business strategy. With the help of the NLG technology being offered by vPhrase we are able to generate customized portfolio analytics reports and send to our customers in the language of their choice which in turn helps our customers in making informed investment decisions.""Companies are collecting and generating troves of data but to make sense of all that data, they have to use spreadsheets and dashboards. Spreadsheets require analysis while dashboards require interpretation; customers don't have the time or aptitude for either. By auto-generating deep insights in normal human language, vPhrase is ensuring users understand exactly what story the data has to say and help them make data-driven decisions. The richness of language that we generate, the multilingual capability and high configurability set us apart. Our portfolio of marquee clients is a validation of the value our technology brings to any enterprise," added Neerav. vPhrase is using the capital from its recent funding for expanding its base within India and in key global markets while strengthening its team. The funds are also being used to launch the company's latest product - Explorazor, an independent business intelligence and analytics platform which provides ready-to-consume insights, with powerful collaboration features. Explorazor is powered by vPhrase's advanced Natural Language Generation engine and Machine Intelligence.About vPhrase Analytics Solutions Pvt. Ltd.: vPhrase Analytics Solutions Pvt. Ltd. is a technology company that provides AI-powered business intelligence and reporting automation solutions using machine learning and natural language generation technology. vPhrase has recently been conferred the CIO CHOICE 2019 Honour and Recognition award, as the most preferred brand in the Business Intelligence category. Ryerson Futures, a top accelerator program focused on market-changing ideas and high-trajectory startups & Venture Catalysts, India's top incubator for startups were one of the early-stage investors in vPhrase. PWRPWR