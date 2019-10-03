VPS Lakeshore Declares 10% Dividend; to Open New Medical Center in Calicut

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) KOCHI, India, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakeshore Hospital & Research Centre Ltd, the promoters of VPS Lakeshore Hospital, has declared 10% dividend to the shareholders for the FY2019 at the annual general meeting held on 30th September 2019. The company achieved total revenue Rs. 282 Cr this year compared to the Rs. 228 Cr of the previous year when it paid a dividend of 8%.The company said FY2019 has been an eventful year for VPS Lakeshore. It all started with the ravaging floods that hit Kerala which left many homeless while most of the hospitals in Kochi were forced to evacuate. VPS Lakeshore was not only unharmed, but were the beacon of hope for the many patients in Kerala who travelled miles for emergency and advanced medical care during these difficult times. The hospital has also expanded its various departments including Neurosurgery, Neuro Medicine Department, General & Laparoscopic Surgery Department, Plastic & Microsurgery Department, Interventional Pulmonology, Dermatology, Pain & Palliative and Neonatology Department by adding new doctors and modernizing facilities. The hospital also formally launched the first-of-its-kind Head & Neck Institute in India and a Comprehensive Liver Care Clinic. Many live liver-donor transplants completed last year at the hospital were with a mortality rate of less than 5%, a remarkable feat considering the same in other established liver transplant centers in India stands at 15% to 20%.Last year, the hospital has also signed up agreements for new referral centres across all the 14 districts in Kerala. By mid-2018-19, VPS Lakeshore also secured ECHS empanelment enabling it to offer specialized medical care to ex-servicemen in Kochi.During the current fiscal, the company aims to set up a medical centre in Kozhikode and a subsidiary company for outside catering.About VPS Lakeshore:VPS Lakeshore, one of the largest, most comprehensive, independent quaternary care hospitals in Kerala is recognized as a leader in medical education, groundbreaking research, and innovative, patient-centered clinical care. VPS Lakeshore was incorporated as a public limited company in 1996 and in January 2003 the hospital officially opened its doors to integrated healthcare. Over the years, the hospital has emerged as a center of international healthcare excellence for patients in India & abroad. PWRPWR