'Vriksharopan Mahakumbh' launched with target to plant 22 cr saplings in UP

Lucknow, Aug 9 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday launched "Vriksharopan Mahakumbh", aimed at planting a record 22 crore saplings in the state to mark the 77th anniversary of the Quit India Movement. The chief minister launched the drive by planting a sapling in Jaitikheda here in the morning, Additional Chief Secreatry Awanish Awasthi said. He said Adityanath would distribute free saplings at Prayagraj on the banks of Ganga-Yamuna confluence and it would also be a record for the distribution of maximum free saplings from a place within eight hours, Awasthi said. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandi Ben Patel will also take part in the drive and plant saplings at Ganga forest in Kasganj. Awasthi said of the total target of planting 22 crore saplings, over 10 crore were planted by 12 noon. Forest Minister Dara Singh Chauhan said to ensure proper monitoring of the growth of trees, majority of saplings planted at the village panchayat level will also be 'geotagged'. He said farmers registered under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Swachh Bharat Mission, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana and beneficiaries of various schemes are also being linked with the tree plantation drive. Along with this, "tree guardians" have been appointed to nurture the plants and monitor their growth, the minister added. The saplings chosen for plantation are those of teak, drumstick, eucalyptus (gum trees), mango, mahua, berries, guava besides hundreds of other species, which would be distributed free of cost among people. PTI ABN CK