Vu Televisions plans to raise fund for expansion

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) Vu Televisions is planning to raise funds either through IPO or private equity for business expansion, a top company official said here.The maker of smart range of LED TVs is also planning to set-up centres in metro cities."We have been growing the business organically and it is profitable... In the way forward there are lot of things I want to do, probably to raise money either through IPO or through private equity, which we have not decided yet."But, I do think that an investment in the business would help as I have been to couple of European countries and I see potential for VU brand out there also," Vu Televisions Chairman and CEO Devita Saraf told PTI.The company has achieved a turnover of around Rs 1,000 crore in 2018-19 concluded last week and is growing around 30 per cent year-on-year, she added."I think that a good investment would help us to expand our footprints nation wide and worldwide (in the global markets)," the chairman said.Vu Televisions is completely owned by Saraf.On the future prospect, she said: "I want to increase the IP (intellectual property) of the company, take the brand abroad and adopt the latest tech...""Now, we have a lot of ground visibility of the brand besides online channels," she said, adding that now Vu Televisions products are available over 800 stores, which including multi-brand outlets like Croma.The company is also scaling its infrastructure by adding more manpower, expanding warehouse capacity, lab capacity and customer support centre.VU Thursday introduced VOD Upscaler technology in premium android range of TVs.It would enhance the quality of video and audio playback for VOD (Video On Demand) content like Netflix, Youtube, Amazon Prime and others.Its Pixelight remote comes with four hot keys to instantly access built in apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime and YouTube.