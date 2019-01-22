VVDN Setting up New Design Innovation Center in MCET, Coimbatore

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) GURUGRAM, India, January 22, 2019/PRNewswire/ --VVDN Technologies, a leading product engineering and manufacturing company, today announced its presence in Coimbatore-Pollachi, Tamil Nadu by opening its Design Center on the campus of MCET College. This expansion was the result of a collaboration between MCET and VVDN Technologies and this handshaking with MCET is aimed to nurture the 'Industry Academia Collaboration' manifold with the establishment of a 20,000 sq. ft. dedicated Research and Development Center on the campus of MCET. This engineering center will be a part of VVDN's global delivery network that offers best-in-class engineering services. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/811458/VVDN_Technologies_Logo.jpg )Year-on-year as VVDN is growing, the company has been seeking more of young and dynamic talent who have a lot of passion to move ideas to market more quickly. Hence, the company took the decision to establish an Innovation Design Center within the college campus of MCET. VVDN plans to hire engineering graduates from MCET as well as other colleges who would be working on various phases of product development including embedded hardware, firmware, FPGA, mechanical design, etc. To start with, 100 engineers are going to be deployed and trained. The hired engineering graduates will also get exposure to work on the live projects and will be mentored by industry veterans.Talking about this partnership, Selva Muthukumar, CTO, VVDN said, "VVDN is focused on delivering the best products and services in the world and we are thrilled to open this new office in Coimbatore which will focus on cutting-edge Product Engineering Solutions. The talent here in the local area is incredible and VVDN is proud to bring new investment, jobs and opportunity to cities across India.""The growth trajectory that we own demands for expansion at every location. Considering the same, it was important for us to bring a new facility. This collaboration would help the young talent of India. They will be able to imbibe skills and will be well groomed on the latest technologies prevailing in the market which would make them a step ahead from their counterparts in the industry," said Balakumar Chinnusamy, AVP Engineering, VVDN Technologies.Through this step that is taken by VVDN as a technology company, the industry would be able to provide inputs to the academia about the changing technology landscapes and would help students understand how the industry works and gets ready for their needs. They would be able to shape their careers accordingly in a better and a managed way.About MCET :Dr. Mahalingam College of Engineering & Technology (MCET) functioning in a 60-year-old campus celebrated its two decades of higher education service in 2018. The campus has four techno-commercial ventures, such as Caresoft Global, ABT Data Centre, ABT Maruti Service Centre and now VVDN. These companies offer internship, student projects, and employment for 50-100 students every year. About VVDN :VVDN is a technology innovation company providing broad spectrum of embedded design services and ODM capabilities of Automotive, Industrial, Networking, Wireless, IOT and Cameras. Headquartered in Gurgaon, India, VVDN combines a passion for client satisfaction, technology innovation, deep industry and business process expertise and a global, collaborative workforce, that embodies the future of work. Being an ISO certified ODM, VVDN's main focus is to provide qualitative embedded system solutions.For more information about VVDN, please visit http://www.vvdntech.com.Source: VVDN Technologies Private Limited PWRPWR