VVDN Technologies Unveil Irya- Smart NIC Card for Telco Edge Market With the Low-Profile Standard Form Factor Using Xilinx UltraScale+

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) GURUGRAM, India and SAN JOSE, Calif., February 21, 2019/PRNewswire/ --VVDN Technologies, one of the leading ODMs based out of India, partnering with Xilinx, the leader in adaptive and intelligent computing, unveil a Half Height, Half Length (HHHL) Irya-SmartNIC solution at MWC 2019 using Xilinx Virtex UltraScale+ FPGAs . Irya- SmartNIC (half height, half length) helps accelerate functions such as virtual switching, Security and compute for dynamic workloads in the cloud-connected infrastructure. Dramatically improving (up to 10x) performance and efficiency vs. generic NICs using software in Telco Datacenter and Communication applications. The low profile and low power SmartNIC can be ideal for Telco edge wired and wireless cloud applications such as wireless L1 (codec functionality) and L2 (PDCP, GTP etc.) offloads, security (IPSec, SSL, Flow classifications) and custom offloads. Xilinx and VVDN have successfully established performance of high-end offload functions using this SmartNIC with COTS servers.Key Features Include:Form factors - Half-height and Half-length with single slot form factor (Low profile form factor)Memory - 2 x 72bit DDR4 memory running at 2400MTPS with a density up to 8 GB per channelInterfaces supported - 2 X QSFP28+ and PCIe Gen3.0 X 16 host interfaceConnectivity ports - 2 x QSFP28+Languages - VHDL/Verilog, P4Availability on FPGA Platforms - Xilinx Virtex Ultrascale+ VU9P and VU7P optionsReference Applications - OVS offload, SSL offload, Packet broker n/w analyzer."VVDN is excited to work with Xilinx on next generation Telco datacenter technologies. With the launch of Irya, based on Xilinx technology VVDN take a significant leap forward for Telco datacenters and Telco Edge markets, which continue to be challenged to improve CPU performance," said Puneet Agarwal, President Sales. He further added, "Irya is one of the unique NIC card solution with HHHL from factor with Xilinx Virtex UltraScale+ device. VVDN has developed a hand full of reference design on top of this, which can be used by end customers for developing final solution. VVDN also offers customization of reference designs to suit the end customer requirements.""Being able to deliver a Half-height and Half-length with single slot form factor, demonstrate a strong experience and skillset from the VVDN team," said Farhad Shafai, Vice President- Communications Marketing. There is a market demand for this type of low profile form factor SmartNIC for telco data center applications.VVDN will display Irya- SmartNIC HHHL at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on February 25-28, 2019 in Hall 6, Stand 6M30.Currently the boards are sampling. Please contact VVDN Marketing Team at marketing@vvdntech.com for further information on pricing and availability.About VVDN TechnologiesVVDN Technologies is one of the leading Product Engineering, Cloud and Manufacturing Companies that is uniquely positioned to deliver versatile, innovative, world-class quality products. Company embodies real customer value by providing advanced engineering, cloud and manufacturing services through innovative cutting-edge technology. We work closely with our customers and partners to develop and manufacture commercially viable best-in-class products. VVDN's strong partnerships and alliances with various Silicon Companies has helped the company to stay ahead of the curve by developing cutting edge solutions for customers in various domains including Automotive, IoT, Networking, Cameras, Industrial space.