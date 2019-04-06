VVIP chopper case: Delhi court seeks ED's response on Gupta's bail plea, extends custody

New Delhi, April 6 (PTI) A Delhi court Saturday sought response from Enforcement Directorate on bail plea of Sushen Mohan Gupta, an alleged defence agent arrested by the agency in the Rs 3,600-crore VVIP chopper case.Gupta moved his bail plea before Special Judge Arvind Kumar, who sought the agency's reply by April 9.The court also allowed the agency to interrogate Gupta for two more days after the agency sought his custody before it.Gupta was arrested by the agency under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).The probe agency had said Gupta's role in the case came to light on the basis of disclosures made by Rajiv Saxena, who has turned approver in the case after he was deported from the UAE and arrested by the agency here. PTI UK LLP LLP SOMSOM