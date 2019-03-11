VVIP chopper case: Delhi court seeks Tihar's reply on ED's plea to question Christian Michel in jail

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) A Delhi court Monday sought a response from Tihar Jail authorities on the Enforcement Directorate's plea to interrogate Christian Michel, who was arrested in the AgustaWestland chopper case, inside the prison.The jail authority has been asked to submit its response by Tuesday. Special Judge Arvind Kumar also issued a production warrant for Tuesday against Michel after his lawyer alleged mental torture inside jail.He was arrested by the ED on December 22 last year after his extradition from DubaiThe court had earlier lashed out at the jail's authorities for failing to justify the shifting of Michel to a high-security cell in isolation, saying it will start an inquiry if it does not get a proper response.Michel is among the three alleged middlemen being probed in the scam by ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation. The others are Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa. PTI UK URD ANBANB