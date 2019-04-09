VVIP chopper case: ED opposes defence agent's bail plea

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate told a Delhi court Tuesday that Sushen Mohan Gupta, an alleged defence agent arrested in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam, may hamper the investigation in the matter if granted bail.Opposing Gupta's bail application before Special Judge Arvind Kumar, ED said the probe was at a very crucial stage and there were apprehensions that he may tamper with the evidence which is yet to be collected.ED's special public prosecutors D P Singh and N K Matta told the court that the property purchased through the money laundered in the case was yet to identified.The court yesterday sent Gupta to judicial custody after ED's advocate Samvedna Verma submitted that he was not required for further custodial interrogation.The court has now posted the matter for hearing on Gupta's bail application for April 11, after the counsel for the accused sought time to argue the matter.Gupta was arrested by the agency under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).The probe agency had said Gupta's role in the Rs 3,600 crore deal came to light on the basis of disclosures made by Rajiv Saxena, who has turned approver in the case after he was deported from the UAE and arrested by the agency here.The CBI, in its charge sheet, has alleged an estimated loss of 398.21 million euros (about Rs 2,666 crore) to the exchequer in the deal that was signed on February 8, 2010 for the supply of VVIP choppers worth 556.262 million euros. PTI UK SA