VVIP Chopper case: ED produces Dubai based businessman before Delhi court

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday produced Rajeev Saxena, Dubai-based businessman wanted in VVIP choppers case, before a Delhi court. Saxena is being produced before Special Judge Arvind Kumar. Rajeev Shamsher Bahadur Saxena, was picked up by Dubai authorities early Wednesday in connection with the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP choppers money laundering case and deported to India last evening. PTI UK LLP URD SA

