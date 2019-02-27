VVIP Chopper case: Rajeev Saxena moves Delhi court to become approver

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Rajeev Saxena, who was arrested in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland money-laundering case, Wednesday moved a Delhi court to become an approver in the case. Special Judge Arvind Kumar sought the Enforcement Directorate's response on Saxena's plea to become an approver. The court has posted the matter for hearing tomorrow. Saxena, a director of two Dubai-based firms - UHY Saxena and Matrix Holdings - is one of the accused named in the charge sheet filed by ED in the AgustaWestland case. PTI URD LLP LLP DVDV