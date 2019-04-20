VVIP Chopper deal case: Court dismisses alleged defence agent's bail plea

New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) A Delhi court Saturday dismissed the bail plea of Sushen Mohan Gupta, an alleged defence agent arrested in the Rs 3,600 crore VVIP chopper case.Special Judge Arvind Kumar refused to grant the relief to Gupta whose judicial custody expires on Saturday and an order is yet to be passed on it.He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).The probe agency had said Gupta's role in the case came to light on the basis of disclosures made by Rajiv Saxena, who has turned approver in the case after he was deported from the UAE and arrested by the agency here. PTI PKS SKV AAR