VVIP chopper scam: HC seeks alleged defence dealer's reply on plea challenging bail

New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) The Delhi High Court Thursday sought response from Sushen Mohan Gupta, an alleged defence agent arrested in a money laundering case related to AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam, on Enforcement Directorate's plea challenging his bail.Justice Sunil Gaur issued notice to Gupta on ED's plea in which it has claimed that there is reasonable apprehension of evidence tampering and influencing of witnesses by the accused in light of his past conduct.The court listed the matter for further hearing on September 12.ED, through advocate D P Singh, has challenged the June 1 order of a trial court which granted bail to Gupta, arrested by the agency on March 26 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.The plea said the material on record also proves the gravity of the offence of money laundering, in which case, bail is not to be granted in a routine manner but balanced with the "interest of the state".It alleged that the special judge failed to consider the past conduct of Gupta and his deliberate denial of basic facts, which has also necessitated the need for further investigation, including examination of key witnesses.The plea alleged that the special judge failed to consider that the accused is involved in the commission of grave economic offences and is a key link to unearth the modus operandi."He had made huge investments out of kickbacks/ commission derived from various defence deals and it is a reasonable apprehension that he will try to liquidate these investments and shift the proceeds of crime to different foreign jurisdiction/ entities to destroy the money trail," it said.The agency's plea contended that Gupta has made previous attempts to tamper wit the evidence/ influence witnesses so as to hamper the investigation and this disentitles him to grant of bail.It claimed that the email id through which instructions to launder the funds have been sent belongs to Gupta and if he is enlarged on bail, he may try to access his email id and destroy the data leading to loss of important evidence.The trial court had granted him relief on a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh and two sureties of the like amount.It had put various conditions on the accused, including that he would not tamper with the evidence and not to leave the country without the court's prior permission.ED had opposed the bail plea saying that the probe was at an initial stage and the accused may flee from justice, hampering the investigation, if granted relief.Gupta's counsel had submitted that the accused had always cooperated with the investigation and will be available as and when required by the probe agency as he has deep roots in India.The agency on May 22 had filed a supplementary charge sheet against Gupta.According to ED, Gupta's role in the case came to light on the basis of disclosures made by Rajeev Saxena, who turned approver after he was deported from the UAE and arrested by the agency.