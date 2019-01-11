VVPAT to be used in Jind bypoll: Official

Chandigarh, Jan 11 (PTI) VVPAT machines would be used in the Jind bypoll which will enable the voter to know if the vote cast by him or her through EVM has gone to the account of his desired candidate or not, officials said Friday. With the use of VVPAT machines in the elections, the voter would be able to see on screen for seven seconds the name of the candidate to whose account the vote has been credited,General Observer Saurabh Bhagat said. Bhagat held a meeting regarding preparations of the bye-election in which officers and representatives of all political parties were present, an official release said. He said that the by-election would be held in a fair and transparent manner. All arrangements have been made for smooth conduct of the bypoll, he said. Addressing the representatives of all political parties and independent candidates, Bhagat directed them to follow the model code of conduct. He said that webcasting cameras would be installed at polling centres in urban areas and videography cameras would be installed at polling centres in rural areas. The Election Commission had on December 31 announced that the bypoll to the Jind assembly seat would be held on January 28 and the results will be out on January 31. The bypoll was necessitated following the death of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) MLA Hari Chand Middha. PTI VSD DPBDPB