VVS Laxman, Kushboo Sundar and Swara Bhaskar Speak up About Social Media at India's Biggest Social Media Summit

AMARAVATI, India, November 15, 2018 -- Social Media Summit happened a day before the grandeur event of Social Media Awards took place. On 9th of Nov, the summit had an overall delegation of 1000+ attendees with over 250+ social media influencers, 60 C-level Executives, 500+ Special Invitees, Teams from leading corporate in India, over 50+ Startup teams, students and social media awards nominees. The event was organised by VIRBI Media on behalf of AP Tourism. Social Media Summit celebrates the vibrancy and the diversity of the high impact content creators and celebrities and brings them together to have conversations around it about making it a more vibrant ecosystem.The dignitaries present at Inauguration: Mr. Kollu Ravindra Hon. Minister for Skill Development and Youth Sports, Mr.Himanshu Shukla IAS - CEO of AP Tourism Govt. of AP, Mr. VVS Laxman - Cricketer. The dignitaries then activated the robot - MITRA, which in turn, announced the opening of the summit.Converastions of the summit was intensified when eminent personalitis shared their views about sports, politics, trending hashtag movements on social media like #metoo.VVS Laxman, Cricketer, in conversation with Siddharth Marupeddi, spoke about how social media is amplifying the sports fervor. When asked, "Why do you think millennials are into more of virtual gaming these days?" He said, "Well that's there but getting on to the roads and playing is another level of experience". He also mentioned that Virender Sehwag is his personal favourite because of his quirky social media presence.Swara Bhaskar, Actor spoke about usage of 'Social Media for Social Impact Movements'. When asked, "What if #metoo becomes just another social media tag from the film industry?" Swara commented, "See, harassment at workplace happens in every field and not just the industry. So let's educate people that this is harassment and you have to open up. Let them know that there's a way to raise their voice. Make sure a genuine problem is getting light on it." She also mentioned that if she has to start a hashtag today, it would be #notohate as so much hatred is spewn over the social media platforms each day.Kushboo Sundar Actor and Politician, spoke about 'Social Media for Politics'?and?how?it?can?influence?elections. When asked about the 'Impact of Fake News on the elections and youth' she said, "Fake News is a serious issue and herself were a target to it once when she got carried away with an article she saw on twitter." She also comments, "Governments and people collectively have to work towards eradicating and not spreading fake news. Asked about - any social media strategy for elections? Kushboo says "we'll be honest, give us a chance We'll come with helplines and solve problems around all sectors."