VW eyes IT, banking professionals in India to drive sales

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) German auto maker Volkswagen (VW) today said it has initiated a programme in India under which it plans to target professionals from IT, banking and other industries, to push sales in the country.

The automaker is also eyeing doctors, lawyers, architects, chartered accountants, teachers and government employees, with benefits that will extend to immediate family members as well, it added.

The program offers benefits on purchase, servicing of the vehicle, accessories as well as loyalty benefits, the company said.

The initiative covers the entire model range from Volkswagen India, including premium products like ? Tiguan and Passat.

"Through such initiatives, we continue to heighten the accessibility of our globally-acclaimed products, while extending the reach of our comprehensive suite of sales and after sales services to the countrys distinctive car buyer," Volkswagen Passenger Cars Director Steffen Knapp said.

The German automaker, which has been struggling to make its presence felt in India, has now set an aim to almost double its market share in the country to 3 per cent over the next five years.

As part of this ambition, the company has introduced various initiatives, with the Volkswagen Corporate Sales Program being the first step in that direction.

During the last fiscal, the company sold 45,329 units, down 9.41 per cent from 2016-17 where it sold 50,042 units.