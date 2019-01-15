VW, Ford confirm alliance to build vans, commercial vehicles

Detroit, Jan 15 (AFP) Volkswagen and Ford announced Tuesday that the automakers had agreed to an alliance to jointly develop commercial vehicles and pickups starting in 2022 in a bid to reduce costs.The announcement came after more than six months of talks between the car giants which has also included discussions around autonomous and electrification technologies.The companies said they had agreed to "investigate collaboration on autonomous vehicles, mobility services and electric vehicles and have started to explore those opportunities."The deal reached between the American and German automakers to develop commercial vans and medium-sized pickups as early as 2022 does not involve cross-ownership, according to a joint statement. (AFP) CPS