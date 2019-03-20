Vymo Wins FICCI Award for 'Innovation in Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics'

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BENGALURU, March 20, 2019/PRNewswire/ --AI-enabled Personal Sales Assistant captures contextual data automatically and predicts next best actions intelligently Vymo (http://www.getvymo.com), a next generation CRM startup, that uses mobility and intelligence as key levers to improve field force productivity, was recognized by FICCI (The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry), the largest and oldest apex business organization in India, at the recently concluded 2nd Edition of the FICCI PICUP Conference for 'Innovation in Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics'.Judged by an independent panel, consisting of eminent industry leaders, the FICCI PICUP Conference recognizes organizations that provide innovative solutions to real-world problems. This year's jury consisted of Satish Pillai (MD & CEO - CIBIL), VG Kannan (CEO - Indian Banks' Association), Sudhakar Ramasubramanian (MD & CEO - Aditya Birla Idea Payment Bank), MV Nair (Former MD & CEO - Union Bank of India ), Anuradha Rao (Dy. MD - Strategy & Chief Digital Officer - SBI), MV Tanksale (Former Chief Executive - IBA), Saurabh Tripathi (Senior Partner & MD - BCG), Govindarajan (Founder CEO - Perfios), and Pranjal Sharma (Executive Editor - Bloomberg UTV).Speaking on the achievement, Yamini Bhat, Co-Founder & CEO - Vymo, says, "We are thrilled and honored to be recognized by FICCI, which is among the most credible institutions in the country. We believe Vymo is the logical next step for enterprises adapting to serving the needs of customers in the era of digital disruption. With our Mobility and Intelligence capabilities, Vymo can do to CRMs what Uber did to transportation."Vymo was earlier awarded the 'AI for All' award in the category 'Empowering Employees with AI' by Microsoft (https://bit.ly/2ugk9HO) and has been recognized as a 'Cool Vendor in CRM Sales' (https://yhoo.it/2TinDDw) by world's leading advisory firm, Gartner, for two consecutive years. About FICCI Established in 1927, FICCI is the largest and oldest apex business organization in India. From influencing policies to encouraging debates, FICCI articulates the views and concerns of the industry. It serves its members from the Indian private and public corporate sectors and MNCs, drawing its strength from diverse regional chambers of commerce and industries across states. Know more - http://www.ficci.inThe FICCI PICUP Conference is aimed to recognize and award the best innovations from fintech companies in diverse areas. The FICCI PICUP Fintech Award gives a unique opportunity to showcase innovative products and solutions to an eminent jury comprising senior representatives from the banking fraternity, corporates and technology leaders. Know more - picupfintech.in/About Vymo Vymo is an AI-enabled Personal Sales Assistant; it captures contextual data automatically and predicts next best actions intelligently. With Vymo -Sales reps can focus on high-ROI activities so their time is not spent reporting dataManagers can gain visibility into their team's activities and proactively coach them.Sales leaders can predict business outcomes more accurately with analytics and insights.Vymo is used by over 75,000 salespeople in 50+ leading enterprises across the world, including Abu Dhabi Finance, Aegon, AXA, Allianz, FE Credit, Generali, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, and Zurich Insurance Group.Related links: Website - http://www.getvymo.comWatch Vymo in action - https://goo.gl/ZpkbuESchedule a demo - https://www.getvymo.com/demoSource: Vymo PWRPWR