Vymo Wins Microsoft & CNBC-TV18 'AI For All' Award for Empowering Employees With AI

Gartner-recognized Intelligent Personal Assistant predicts what salespeople should do next Vymo has been awarded the 'AI for All' award in the category 'Empowering Employees with AI' by Microsoft and CNBC TV18.Vymo, founded by McKinsey alum, Yamini Bhat, and former Google engineer, Venkat Malladi is among the fastest-growing Enterprise SaaS startups in the World and uses Data Science to help salespeople prioritize the right prospects and opportunities.Vymo has been successfully deployed in over 50 large Global Enterprises such as Abu Dhabi Finance, Aegon, Allianz, Apollo Munich, AXA, Future Generali, HDFC Bank, ICICI, SBI Life, VP Bank, and Yes Bank, and has over 75,000 users.Speaking of the honour, Yamini Bhat, Co-founder & CEO, says, "We thank Microsoft and CNBC for recognizing us. It is also a recognition of the trust our clients and partners have invested in us over the years. We remain committed to empowering salespeople across the World through cutting edge technology."Data Science at Vymo Vymo processes terabytes of engagement data every month. This data feeds into a model which can correlate engagement type and frequency with outcomes. Using this Vymo creates a framework to understand what a salesperson should be doing next to meet their most critical business objectives.In a recent pilot with one of the largest private banking groups in the World, where high-touch relationship management is key to increasing wallet share with customers, Vymo used AI-based suggestions to nudge salespeople to act on the right customers and opportunities. In the less than 8 weeks since the engagement,More than 1/3rd of AI suggestions were acceptedMore than 1/5th of planned activities were completedThe Daily User Adoption was over 90%Conventional CRMs have an adoption of less than 30% as salespeople view the tedious data reporting as a major distraction from engaging with prospects and customers.Gartner had earlier identified algorithmic sales automation with predictive analytics and artificial intelligence as the third wave of Sales Automation. Vymo was reviewed in what Gartner terms the Mobile Sales Productivity space under 'Sales Enablement', last year.About Vymo Vymo is an Intelligent Personal Assistant for Sales teams. It is funded by Sequoia Capital and recognised by Gartner and CB Insights for Prescriptive Sales.