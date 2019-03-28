W eyeing up to 20% sales from sustainable fabrics products in 18-24 months

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Apparel brand W, a part of TCNS Clothing Co Ltd, is eyeing up to 20 per cent of its revenue from sale of products made from sustainable fabrics in the next 18-24 months. "Sustainability in fashion is a relatively newer concept. We are experimenting with different kind of sustainable fabrics. We expect revenue from products made from sustainable fabrics to double in the 18-24 months to 10-20 per cent from about 5-10 per at present," TCNS Clothing Co Managing Director Anant Daga told PTI. The company Thursday announced an exclusive partnership with Aditya Birla Group's Livaeco brand. Last year W had launched a new line of Harit Khadi products styled by the company. "These sustainable products are priced at a premium, but we have seen great response from customers for Harit Khadi products. We want to give the customers the choice about the kind of fabric they want to buy," Daga added. Aditya Birla Group Senior President Manohar Samuel said: "We are launching our newest offering Livaeco exclusively with W, which has created a collection that embodies our focus on sustainability and high fashion to delight the customers". TCNS Clothing sells its products through 521 exclusive brand outlets across 1,598 large format stores across Shoppers Stop, Pantaloons, Lifestyle, Central, among others and 1,496 multi-brand outlets as of December 31, 2018. The company plans to open about 70-80 exclusive brand outlets in the next fiscal for its brand W and Aurelia, Daga said. It is also looking at expanding its international presence to Middle East and South Asian countries through online foray. At present, TCNS has stores in countries such as Nepal, Sri Lanka and Mauritius. PTI SVK RVKRVK