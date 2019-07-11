W�rfel K�che Enters Complete Home Furnishing and Interior Solutions, Launches W�rfel Living in Bengaluru

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Wrfel Living is a cutting-edge, fashion driven lifestyle brand envisioning creation of fashion homes where living is more enjoyable, healthy and stylish A one-of-its-kind studio spread across 25,000 sq. ft. with an array of home interior styles and furnishings BENGALURU, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium modular kitchen and wardrobe brand, Wrfel Kche, recently announced the launch of its new vertical, Wrfel Living, with the inaugural of its maiden showroom in Bengaluru. This studio will display products curated from different parts of Europe, all housed under one roof. Wrfel Kche is a premium modular kitchen and wardrobe brand that has revolutionized the modular kitchen industry by providing consumers with top-of-the-line European products and a world-class experience. With 7 stores up and running in Bangalore and 31 across India (and growing), Wrfel Kche is the biggest chain of Modular Kitchens and Wardrobes in the country. At Wrfel Kche all elements are carefully and thoughtfully sourced from Europe, processed through top-of-the-line European machinery, to deliver customised European modular kitchens and wardrobes, to suit customers in India. Wrfel Living will source finished products from different OEMs across Europe. In an attempt to extend the portfolio of offerings, Wrfel Kche has introduced Wrfel Living - A cutting-edge, fashion driven lifestyle brand and an 'Inspiration to Good Living'. Wrfel Living envisions to create fashion homes where living is more enjoyable, healthy and stylish. It is effortless, classy and a one-stop solution where all home interior requirements are met under one roof. The promise is to showcase a brand which will change the perspective of lifestyle homes in India. Speaking on the occasion of the launch, Khanindra Barman, CEO & Co-Founder of Wrfel, said, "We are thrilled to announce the launch of Wrfel Living. For the first time ever, customers have access to premium and imported home interiors & furnishing products, all under a single roof. We believe in designing and conceptualizing fashion homes. And to the delight of the customers, all these come at a great price. We have now launched our first display studio in Bengaluru and will soon open more studios within the city and across the country." "At Wrfel Living, simplicity embraces luxury. We aim to give customers not just an opportunity to purchase products, but also experience it first hand, to get a touch-and-feel prior to purchase. We have divided our 25,000 sq. ft. studio space into 12 different themes and each theme represents a kitchen, a living room and a dining room. These themes will be refreshed 4 times a year, giving customers a newer experience each time they visit. We have a wide range of kitchens, wardrobes, bedrooms, living rooms and dining rooms. We also have a myriad of furnishing options like rugs, pots, lights and artifacts," he added. Commenting on the launch, Pankaj Bhatia, COO & Co-Founder of Wrfel, added, "We saw great demand for a stylish end-to-end home interiors solution and we decided to bridge the gap with Wrfel Living. We wish to showcase a brand which will change the perspective of lifestyle homes in India. We take great pride in presenting an exclusive, hand-made Italian collection of sofas made of pure leather, for the first time in India." "Just hand us the key to your empty home and we will have it ready for you to move in with your luggage. We design and source all the materials from Europe for home owners, builders and designers and also provide complete end-to-end solutions," said Naveen NJ, CFO & Co-Founder ofWrfel. Wrfel Living's maiden display studio located at Banaswadi in Bengaluru is spread over 25,000 sq. ft. and houses a wide range of premium home interiors and furnishing products.About Wrfel Wrfel is a premium brand headquartered in Bengaluru. The brand entered the market with Wrfel Kche, which was officially launched on the 1st of November 2015 after extensive research and development of four years. There are 7 stores in Bangalore and 31 across India (and growing) as of 30th April 2019.For further information:Official Website: https://wurfelliving.com/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wurfelliving/Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmgVkzq92kbO88r94Az2rSw Contact number: 1800-3000-2926Visit us at 14, Service Ring Road, Banaswadi, Bengaluru PWRPWR