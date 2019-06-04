Waaree Energies commissions 50-MW solar project in Vietnam

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) Domestic solar PV module manufacturer Waaree Energies Tuesday announced commissioning of a 50 MW ground-mounted solar project in Vietnam. "In September 2018, we got success and bagged contract for setting up 49.5 MW ground-mounted solar project in Vietnam. Actual work started in December and in May 2019 the plant was commissioned. The project marks Waaree's footprint in South East Asia," Waaree Energies Director - Sales and Marketing Sunil Rathi said at a press conference here. The project has been developed for Song Giang Solar Power JSC in the Khanh Hoa province on EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) mode, he said. The plant is expected to generate more than 78,600 MWh (megawatt hour) electricity per year, he said. "Vietnam government has set a target of 12 GW from solar installations. Demand for energy is expected to increase by 10 per cent by 2020 and Waaree is targeting the growing demand," Rathi said. Waaree Energies, the flagship company of Waaree Group, is country's leading solar PV (photovoltaic) maker and leader in rooftop segment with headquarters in Mumbai. It has India's largest solar PV module manufacturing capacity of 1.5 GW at its plants in Surat and Umbergaon in Gujarat. The company has presence in over 280 locations in India and 68 countries internationally. PTI ABI RVKRVK