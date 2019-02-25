Waaree Energies eyes Rs 400 cr revenue from rooftop solar in FY'20

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) Solar equipment maker Waaree Energies Monday said it is eyeing Rs 400 crore turnover from rooftop solar in the next financial year.The company plans to add 100 MW of rooftop solar in 2019-20, it said in a statement.With a significant investment in the segment, the company is present through both CAPEX & OPEX models, Waaree Energies said.The company has completed projects in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Surat to name a few.Waaree Energies offers end to end solutions, as an EPC and panel manufacturer, while also extending its operations and maintenance services and providing robust energy storage solutions.Rooftop solar has become a viable option for companies across industries. Rooftops are usually dead assets, which can be monetised if used for solar installations leading to ecological and pricing benefits and a sustainable energy resource.Waaree Energies is the flagship company of Waaree Group, and has solar PV module manufacturing capacity of 1.5 GW. Waaree has its presence in over 250 locations in India and 68 countries globally. PTI KKS KKS ANUANU