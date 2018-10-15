Wacom brings The Next Level Exhibition to India to Showcase Winning Art-work from Global Digital Art Competition

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) 2 Indian Artists declared winners amongst 3831 global entries Delhi, India (NewsVoir)Sanidhya Chowdhury from Mumbai who created HOPE, and Suzanne Peter Dias from Pune, creator of OVERTHINKING have been named as winners in The Next Level competition 2018 that saw as many as 1000 entries from India. A one-of-a-kind global competition for digital artists, The Next Level Competition 2018 witnessed over 3,831 entries in the course of the competition. Wacom has always endeavored to create a world thats alive with creativity, where people are free to explore and express new ideas. Pushing the boundaries of creativity, The Next Level event strives to continue to push the envelope on bringing people and technology closer together through our interface technologies, explained an elated Mr. Rajiv Malik, Director, Wacom India. Both Sanidhya Chowdhury and Suzanne Peter Dias had their artwork exhibited alongside six internationally renowned artists - Kelogsloops, Loretta Lizzio, Mark Conlan, Mateusz Witczak, Nosego and Paul Braddock, who all used the Wacom products to create their masterpieces. Held at the The Stainless Gallery, the two day exhibition also allowed art enthusiasts to make an offer for purchase on the winning artworks, proceedings from which would go to their creators. The artworks are also eligible for the Peoples Choice prize - a Wacom Cintiq Pro 16, voting for which closes on November 08, 2018. Wacom also showcased some of its latest technology at the exhibition, which included the Cintiq Pro Range and more. Mr. Rajiv Malik, Director, Wacom India also unveiled The Next Level coffee table book which is a collection of all the artworks which make up the exhibition, including all winners and feature artists. The publication features interviews with Feature Artists on their creative process, inspiration and experience with Wacom. Its perfect bound with a beautiful, premium finish. It is a collectible item that will sit on peoples coffee tables/bookshelves long after the competition is over, added Mr. Malik. Image: Mr. Rajiv Malik, Director, Wacom India at The Next Level exhibition in Delhi displaying global digital artwork PWRPWR