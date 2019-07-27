Waive property registration fee for women: Manoj Tiwari to Kejriwal

New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari has written to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanding that the city government exempt women from the four per cent registration fee on purchase of properties in the soon-to-be regularised colonies. In his letter to Kejriwal on July 25, he said a similar model is already in place in Jharkhand where the BJP government has waived seven per cent registration fee for women on purchase of properties. Women have to pay just Re 1 for registration of properties in Jharkhand, he said. Tiwari said since June 2017, when the scheme was launched, nearly 1.25 lakh properties have been registered in Jharkhand. "This will be a big step towards women empowerment (in Delhi) as registration of properties in their name would ensure social security of women, particularly those belonging to the lower strata of society," Tiwari said. In the letter, he also urged the Aam Aadmi Party supremo to "withdraw all bureaucratic hurdles" and expedite the process to regularise unauthorised colonies so that the people living in those areas get their equal share in the development work in the national capital. "I also urge you to make funds available to MCDs (municipal corporations of Delhi) for making lay out plans for these colonies at the earliest," Tiwari added. The government has decided to regularise 1,797 unauthorised colonies in the national capital. PTI SLB SMNSMN