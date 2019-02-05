'Walking Dead' renewed for season 10

Los Angeles, Feb 5 (PTI) "The Walking Dead" has been renewed for Season 10 by AMC networks. According to Deadline, the network made the announcement just a week before the series is set to return to the small screen for the second half of its ninth season, which will build on the reveal of the comic book villains The Whisperers. Angela Kang took over as the showrunner of "The Walking Dead" starting with Season 9. Kang was formerly a writer on the series before being upped to the top spot in January.The zombie apocalypse series is toplined by Norman Reedus, Danai Gurira, Melissa McBride and Jeffery Dean Morgan. PTI SHDSHD