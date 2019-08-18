Wall collapses following heavy rains, one killed in Shimla

Shimla, Aug 18 (PTI) A labourer was killed while six others were injured when the wall of a house collapsed here following heavy rains early Sunday, the police said.The deceased has been identified as Shah Alam, who hailed from Bihar's Kishanganj district, they added.The wall of the house collapsed when the six were sleeping. The injured have been admitted to the IGMC Hospital.PTI DJI DVDV