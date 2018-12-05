'Wall of kindness' along River Jhelum spreads warmth

Srinagar, Dec 5 (PTI) As intense cold wave condition grips Kashmir, a non-governmental organisation has set up a 'wall of kindness' along the banks of River Jhelum in the city to enable people to donate clothes to the needy. People have hung jackets, sweaters, caps and other warm clothing on the wall at the iconic The Bund, on the banks of Jhelum, at the rear side of the posh Residency Road so that the persons who cannot afford such clothing can take what they need without asking anyone for it.The initiative is by WhoisHussain, a charitable organisation inspired by Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Mohammad. The NGO has chapters in several countries."There is a difference between a beggar and a really needy person. The latter is too shy to seek alms or help. It is a good initiative wherein the needy do not have to ask from anyone. They can just pick what they need," Mohammad Imran, who has a business near the wall, said."This initiative is just an introduction of #wallofkindness in #kashmir. We wish people especially youth to take up this initiative at mohalla levels and make this idea a common thing around us. #spreadlove #helpneedy#whoishussain, Abrar Ali, one of the volunteers, wrote on his Facebook page.A team of volunteers had got together to put up the wall where people can donate new and old clothes, blankets, shoes and other necessary items for those in need to access without apprehension."The idea is not only to encourage kindness but also to inculcate a sense of giving for the greater good of society," Ali said. Hussain inspires us to care for everyone irrespective of religion, caste or creed, the volunteer added. PTI MIJ MAZ SRY