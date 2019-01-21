Walls have never worked: Alfonso Cuaron

Los Angeles, Jan 21 (PTI) Filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron says a wall between the US and Mexico border is an "absurd" idea and history is witness that it will not work.The Mexican director called the proposed wall, the brainchild of US President Donald Trump, part of a "power game".Asked about Trump's commitment to building a wall between the two countries, Cuaron told Variety, "It's just absurd. because it's very clear it's pure rhetoric, it's a power game... "Walls, they have never worked. I mean there are many other ways to approach an issue. It's not a problem, it's a reality."He said the immigrant issue was a "phenomenon" that needs to be handled sensitively as it involves humans."We have to recognise first and foremost that we are talking about humans. And from that standpoint, you can start having discussions," Cuaron added. The "Roma" director was speaking on the sidelines of the PGA Awards.The black-and-white semi-biographical film lost the Top Feature Film award to "Green Book". PTI RDSRDS