'WandaVision' series is set in 1950s: Elizabeth Olsen

Los Angeles, Apr 25 (PTI) Actro Elizabeth Olsen says the upcoming Disney series, "WandaVision", might have a 1950s setting."WandaVision" is spawned from the highly successful Marvel Cinematic Universe and will feature Olsen as her character Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlett Witch alongside Paul Bettany's human android, Vision."There's quite a few other comic books that were pulling from and its going to be Wanda and the Vision, and I think at the Disney+ launch chat, they showed a photo of us in the '50s," Olsen told Variety on the sidelines of "Avengers: Endgame" premiere. "Paul and I are really excited. They have a great group of writers. I think its going to be a total of six hours," she added. The series is being developed by Jac Schaeffer, the screenwriter of "Captain Marvel". He is writing, producing, and showrunning the show. Olsen also told the outlet that the shooting would commence later this year.