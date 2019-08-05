'Wannabe Dabangg' who opened fire in air arrested: Police

Noida, Aug 5 (PTI) A man, whose purported video of opening fire with an illegal pistol surfaced last week and triggered panic here, was arrested on Monday, police said. Naveen Bairaagi was booked by the Phase 2 police station last Saturday for "excited and irresponsible" act that could have endangered a human life, an officer said. The accused was arrested from a liquor shop in Sector 82 along with the firearm and some ammunition, Gautam Buddh Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna said. "Bairaagi, a resident of Ilahabas village, was trying to wield influence and flex a 'Dabangg'-like persona with his act. He was seen in the video opening fire with a pistol which could have caused harm to anyone," he said. "During probe it emerged that Bairaagi was in 2017 also booked for a similar offence. His illegal pistol has been seized and details being collected about how and from where he procured it," the SSP told reporters. Charges under the Arms Act have also been pressed against him and he was being produced in court, the SSP said The district police and the administration had earlier cautioned people against celebratory fire during public events and illegal use of firearms after a spate of casualties and injuries in similar incidents in Uttar Pradesh. PTI KISHMB