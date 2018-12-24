Want every year to be mine: Rajkummar Rao

Mumbai, Dec 24 (PTI) Rajkummar Rao, who had a great year with "Omerta" and "Stree", Monday said he is happy with the popularity of content-driven cinema and hopes every year turns out to be good for him as an actor. The 34-year-old actor has seen a steady rise to stardom with critically-acclaimed turns in film after film and is happy that people have started noticing it."I want every year to be mine, every year should be of cinema. I am overwhelmed. I am happy where cinema is going, people are enjoying watching films and they are spending hard earned money and watching it," Rajkummar said at the promotional event of his upcoming film "Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga". The films of superstars have not worked this year but Rao said it would be wrong to write them off. "They are superstars nobody can touch them and there is a reason they are superstars. They are ruling for 30 years. Just because one or two films did not work, I still love them. I have respect for them," he said in response to a question about the poor performance of star-driven projects this year. The actor, however, believes content is being given a priority in the last few years."Content is above everything. The story has to be an important aspect of filmmaking. People are writing good stories and characters. Also, actors are playing characters, they are working hard. It is a welcome change," he added. "Stree" produced by filmmakers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK has won several awards at Star Screen Awards 2018."We are happy the film is getting a lot of recognition. We had lot of fun making it. It is translating into awards now. It is great time for cinema," Rajkummar said. Talking about "Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga", he said, "I was very moved, it is a fine script. It is a special film. It is a family film. It is very entertaining and I said yes to it."The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Juhi Chawla. Rajkummar, who has worked with Anil Kapoor in "Fanney Khan" said, he shares a great rapport with the actor. "He is a student of cinema, his dedication to work is unmatchable. I have immense respect for him and I learn a lot from him."The film, produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Rajkumar Hirani in association with Fox Star Studios, releases on February 1, 2019. PTI KKP BKBK