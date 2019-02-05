Want to achieve 10,000 student and research visas in a year by 2020: French envoy

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Underlining that France's doors are always open for Indian students, the French envoy here said his country's goal is to reach 10,000 student and research visas in a year by 2020.Over the past five years, Indian visa applications to France registered a 180 per cent increase, a statement said.During President Emmanuel Macron's visit to India in March 2018, the goal of reaching 10,000 Indian students leaving for France annually by 2020 was set."In 2018, we registered 8,000 student and research visas for talented young Indians. Though twice as much as a couple of years back, this is still too little. We want to reach 10,000 by 2020, but why not 20,000 in 2025?" French Ambassador to India Alexandre Ziegler said."Our doors have always been open to Indian students, and our courses, many fully taught in English, are among the world's best," he said.The agreement on the Mutual Recognition of Academic Qualifications between India and France, signed during President Macron's India visit, will enhance the already close ties between our two nations, he said. PTI ASK NSD