Want to make franchise out of 'Tumbbad', says Sohum Shah

Mumbai, Oct 12 (PTI) Sohum Shah's "Tumbbad" celebrates its first anniversary on Saturday and the actor-producer says he wants to develop a franchise around the mythological horror film. The horror-fantasy, directed by Rahi Anil Barve, released on October 12 last year to glowing reviews and it did not take much time for the makers to announce a sequel to the film.But there is no headway till now on the follow-up, Sohum says, as they are yet to crack the story idea."We had said we will make a prequel or sequel but nothing is decided yet as we are yet to crack a story. I don't want to look at it the business thing just because one part has done well, so make the second one. We should get the right script, then we will start. It can be a story of Hastar or Pandurang. We want to make a franchise."The idea was there at the time when we were making 'Tumbbad'. We want to do it because it is a beautiful universe and has such good characters and more films should be made in this space. Nothing is difficult if you make it with passion," Sohum told PTI. The actor-producer today arranged a special screening of "Tumbbad" on the first anniversary of the film. "When I look back at the journey I find it amazing. It took six to seven years to make this film and today we have completed one year of the film. It was our dream to get our film release. "It feels good to see the kind of response we had got. I am satisfied. I have made this film with a lot of love, I have not made it in a hurry. I have dedicated a lot of time so I don't want to make any changes to the film, it is a perfect film."Sohum says a lot of things changed for him after the success of "Tumbbad", he got a lot more offers as an actor. The "Bard of Blood" actor says today there is more focus on content-driven films and he is happy with it. "Since few years content-driven films are being made. It is not necessary that every story should say something but it is important to narrate a story. Films like 'Stree', 'Aandhadhun' have done well commercially and we do need more content-driven films being made as there is an audience for it."I want to play roles that are important to the storyline even if the screen time is less it is ok. I am getting a lot of love for 'Bard of Blood' and I am grateful for it. I want to contribute as an actor for a good story. I want to do comedy films and I am working towards it, you will see me doing comedy soon."Sohum will be seen next in two short films - one directed by Pavan Kriplani and another by Sourabh Gupta.