Want to make sustainable fashion mainstream: Anita Dongre

By Shubha Dubey Mumbai, Jan 31 (PTI) Fashion designer Anita Dongre's aim is to bring sustainable fashion in the mainstream by creating garments that can be worn by people from all walks of life. The designer, who will be presenting her new collection "Summer Reveire" in collaboration with Tencel at Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2019, believes it is important for fashion labels to keep the pricing moderate to promote sustainability at a larger level."I want to make sustainable fashion mainstream. So, whatever you do, your daily choice can be sustainable. My aim is to show that it is not boring. It can be exiting and fashionable."I want people to understand the importance of sustainable fashion that's why my new collection is a ready-to-wear line and beautifully priced," Anita told PTI.The celebrity-favourite couturier says she always wanted to be an " accessible" designer."I was never making clothes for the niche. That's why I launched two affordable brands. And this new range does the same but under the Anita Dongre label, " she added. Her new pret (ready to wear) range draws inspiration from the first rays of summer.The silhouettes are light with hues of yellow, apricot, seafoam, surf blue, onion pink and blush. Playful summer prints in pista green, marigold yellow, misty blue, champagne pink and cheerful lavender present exquisite flowers in all their bloom. The collection features light-weight lehengas, colourful maxi dresses, jumpsuits and crop tops with skirts."It's a very happy and vibrant collection. The pieces are young, contemporary and easy silhouettes which anybody can wear," Anita said.Talking about her partnership with Tencel, the designer said she is looking forward to a long collaboration with the textile brand which creates sustainable fibres using a "closed-loop" production process to create fabrics."We are committed to sustainability and at the House of Anita Dongre we are committed to partner with larger manufacturing houses who are also producing fibres sustainably. With Tencel it a very long partnership we are looking at." The menswear line from "Summer Reverie" consists of kurtas and bundis highlighted with happy colourful prints. LFW Summer/Resort 2019, which is taking place at JioGarden Bandra-Kurla complex here, concludes on February 3. PTI SHD BKBK